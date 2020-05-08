Exitoína · the Jonas Brothers they re-create the scene of a fight between Khloé and Kim Kardashian in the video, check it out

The brothers, bred up a scene that appears in the realitu show, the family Kardashian in 2008

Joe Jonas shared on his social networks, in the early hours of Tuesday (may 14) in a video that reenacts a fight between Khloé and Kim Kardashian with Nick, his brother. The fall of the original that has appeared on the second season of the reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it’s become a meme.

In 2008, Kim Kardashian, bought a car and the Bentley, and he believed that her sister, Khloé, she was jealous. The episode features a variety of discussion between the two of them up to that, Khloé tries to close the door of the apartment and into the face of her, which hits her with her handbag and reaches out to give it a little punch in the arm. “Don’t be so rude”, a threat to Kim.

For the moment, it has been edited in the style of a mexican soap opera and is now available on the Youtube channel of the program are:

In the video posted by the brothers, He takes the place of a Khloé and gets you invested in Joe, who tries to hit him with a handbag. The brothers dublam the original audio of the Images, and, in the end, Kevin Jonas goes through them with ease. Check out the final result:

