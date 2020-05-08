Facebook will offer a graduation party online with Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina, Oprah and more

The pandemic of coronavirus has brought a great number of changes in the lifestyle and routines of the people around the world and has deprived us of important events and celebrations like graduations school.

Thinking of all those students who will be without it, Facebook will offer a graduation party online with great personalities like Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina and Oprah Winfrey.

This Tuesday, facebook unveiled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, event directed by Oprah Winfrey, which will feature speeches from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Days, among others, and with Miley Cyrus playing his theme ‘The Climb’for a slow dance worthy of a graduation.

The ceremony will be broadcast live via streaming, and will recognize the schools and universities of the united States through photographs and videos of the class 2020, accompanied by messages of deans and directors from all over the country. The transmission will begin May 15, the 2 pm ET. Can be seen at Facebook Watch and some fragments of it in Instagram and in the social networking accounts of the taxpayers.

If this were not enough, Facebook will add fun features such as a the virtual center graduation, custom filters, celebrations, family and friends-enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more