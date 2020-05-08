Films and series: The Mandalorian 1X04: Star Wars is cross-referenced with Park Jursico

S. The Mandalorian est getting to survive the hype that was created around the series based on the universe Star Wars. The fourth episode, newly released in Disney+, consolidates the ficcin as one of the great strengths not only of the fanticos of the saga of Lucas, but fans of the genre of science ficcin.

Because ‘Sanctuary‘consolidates all this in the first deliveries. What we have seen in dozens of films and series. The hroe twilight arrived at the place where you expect to relax and, almost without meaning to, he becomes involved in the defense of the helpless villagers. Control and Baby Yoda they land on the planet Sorgan, and the mercenary receives the order to protect the villagers from looters. Between The Rider Pale Eastwood and The Seven Samurai of Kurosawa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4N7jBaDv9I

But lack the final touch. Bryce Dallas Howard is located behind the chambers to pay tribute to the saga jursica of which is the protagonist with the duel colossal in front of the T-Rex of the galaxies. That AT-ST imperial tuning est from and between ships and traffic favorites of the saga. That is not enough for a tv series, even though it is a budget huge (100 million dollars).As huge as the mighty AT-ST.