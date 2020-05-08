FKA twigs + Allie X + Noah Cyrus and more

We close this week with the long-awaited album MAGDALENE of FKA twigs; with a banger of Allie X, and a remix of the theme July of Noah Cyrus next to Leon Bridges. In addition, we bring with us a track unprecedented Aphex Twin; a new single Kilo Kish and a little bit of Cyber Sex with Doja Cat. Let’s start!

1. FKA twigs, MAGDALENE

After a long pause, FKA twigs is back with his new album MAGDALENE. With the help of co-producer Nicolas Jaarthe follow-up to the LP1 of 2014 and of the M3LL155X EP of 2015 will be completed in the course of three years and was recorded in London, New York and Los Angeles. In recent months, the singer, producer, creative dancer and brought the production with simple as Cellophane; Holy Terrain (a collab with Future), Home With You and Sad Day. The topics are vast and kaleidoscopic, skimming the dark edges of the pop. Listen to it above.

2. Allie X, Regular

Allie X he joined the alignment New Music Friday this week with a new single called Regular, on the cover we see her sitting so challenging in front of a church. According to Allie, the song is one of the most important that has been written. “It is an anthem for the misfits, and one of my favorite songs that I’ve written.” Regular he continues the cheerful theme Rings A Bellthat is one of the simple and most catchy of its growing discography.

3 Noah Cyrus + Leon Bridges, July (Remix)

Noah Cyrus it brings to you today an acoustic version of her single July, with Leon Bridges as the main character. Cyrus originally released the song last summer, and had this to say about the remix: “it Is a great honor to have the heart and the voice of Leon Bridges. I have been your fan for years, and to have an artist as incredible as he is a gift. I hope you all enjoy listening to this version as much as we enjoy making it”. Cyrus previously released the video for fuckyounoah on Halloween, and also shared the ballad Lonely at the beginning of this year.

4. Lil Durk + 21 Savage, Die Slow

The simple Die Slow of Lil Durkwith the participation of 21 Savage, was a major topic of No Auto Durk, and the music video was released today. Both rappers play themselves during a robbery at a poker game of high risk, which includes a dubbing of voices terrible, but entertaining. Take a look above at the fun clip.

5. Doja Cat, Cyber Sex

Doja Cat is a camgirl freaky in her new video, Cyber Sex, the first clip was taken from their LP Hot Pink launched just this week. In the visual, creative singer creates a wonderland of futuristic, full of fantasy, lust, and elements of pornography. The star is transformed into a cyber camgirl, wrapping in electrical cables and in some ways even making it look awesome. Enjoy it up.

6. Kilo Kish, NICE OUT

After presenting the simple Bite Mesinger , musician and songwriter Kilo Kish reveals another preview of the EP Redux that Blacksmith Recordings launched for sale in December. Nice Out it is an effort to escape from loneliness (I’m pushing beyond the door and it’s nice out) in your electronic retro-futuristic and atmospheric designed with synthesizers anchored in the 80’s and rhythms accurate with the soft timbre of Kish. The production was in charge of Ray Brady.

7. Aphex Twin, Slo Bird Whistle

Aphex Twin he pulled out of his files a track that dates back to 1995: call Slo Bird Whistlethe song was made available to the public only on two occasions: once when he played in a Peel Session 95, and another when he was briefly in SoundCloud in 2015. Launched by Warp Recordsthe song is part of WXAXRXP Sessionsa compilation of 10 tracks of sessions of radio past of artists such as Flying Lotus, Boards of Canada and Oneohtrix Point Never in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the label. As its title suggests, the sounds of the birds are common all around the issue, digitized and worked in instrumental of synths, lush bass lines, syncopated.

8. Lil Baby, Woah

The year 2019 has been an excellent year for the rapper from Atlanta Lil Baby, who has the intention of continue that momentum by 2020, with the launch of her single Whoa, marking his first solo single since July. The song was produced by Quay Global, and will appear in the expected second album of Baby, which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks, and apparently will have some features important, even though Baby is keeping the details. “I want it to be a surprise for the fans,” he said. Listen Whoa up.

