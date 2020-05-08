Four movies you shouldn’T watch with your mom

If there are two important dates in the calendar of holidays in colombia are the Day lighting of the Candles (December 7) and Mothers Day (second Sunday in may), each brings together the elite of the emotion tricolor, with different arguments of celebration together add up to the same thing: family.

It is like the thanksgiving american, just that our family gatherings are accompanied by dancing, serenades, food, roses, pots pitadoras, and sadly, fights, as shown by the figures. They are moments in which we meet again with loved ones, but are a few drinks of alcohol, we acorazamos and we “trapitos al sol” at the time that we give headaches to our mothers.

But mother’s day next Sunday may 10, has no record in the last century. For the first time we will celebrate as we always do, at home, but without meeting all the time, and in some cases even without alcohol because there is a dry law and a curfew in some municipalities.

For this reason, if the celebration will be in a virtual way, sure there will be some time after you call your mom.

This article contains the names of movies that you could watch without the company of your mother, to not be able to resist or tolerate scenes of all kinds next to it, these ribbons are of high complexity in narration and theme as the sex, drugs and violence, but it is clear that if mother and child have a horizontal relationship healthy, without taboos medien, sure that together they will pass a good time.

1. The sex of the mothers (Argentina, 2012) / Comedy / drama Director: Alejandra Marino

The press in argentina valued the tape by the action of the protagonists, it is also brought accolades for the treatment of the gender problem, but some felt that the narrative was average. Under the magnifying glass of the critics, this film tells the story of a couple of women who consider themselves “sisters of life”. After many years, Ana and Laura (Victoria Racing and Roxana Blanco) meet and establish a dialog with which we can discover the signs of psychological and physical that inhabit them, while hiding a secret of childhood.

Why not see it with your mom?

Because if talk about sex is a taboo in your family, now imagine what that is listen to the dialogue a couple of women who talk about sex for more than an hour.

2. We need to talk about Kevin (Uk, 2011) / Drama / Director: Lynne Ramsay

This server has not had the chance to see the film, but based on the reviews that there are on the internet, I can say that this tape makes the viewer concerned about the emotional health of a mother and the effects of that a child grows up without feeling loved. The film tells the story of Eva (Tilda Swinton), a woman who is a mother concerned about raising their son (Ezra Miller). Flashbacks allow you to understand the efforts which the woman made to raise him, but in the present it is challenges for the consequences of your child (already a little more adult) has committed a crime.

The full movie is at the following Youtube link.

Why not see it with your mom?

The tape is very rough, in fact it is used as a pedagogical resource to talk about psychological issues in family cases. I found that one of the scenes that I could take the dream to the viewer, is when Eva finds her son masturbating in the bathroom, and this time to stop and be ashamed, continues while looking his mom in the eyes.

3. Dreams, mysteries and secrets (Mulholland Drive) (United states, 2001) / New black films / Director: David Lynch

The first thing to say about this tape is that it has the position number 1 in the ranking of the 100 best films of the TWENTY-first century according to the BBC. This project started as a pilot for an american television series, but he ended up becoming a feature film with a dark, critically-acclaimed and weighted.

The film tells the story of two women, Betty Elms (Naomi Watts) and Rita (Laura Harring). The first is a girl aspiring actress who arrives in Los Angeles because he wants to be a movie star. Elms meets a mysterious woman named Rita, who suffers from amnesia product of an accident suffered in Mulholland Drive. Together they embark on a chaotic investigation that will lead them to melt their friendship to the point mystical of the earthly and spiritual.

Why not see it with your mom?

If your mom consumes films that are narrated synchronously, this tape will give you a lot of problems to understand because it is a film that has a series of scenes without an apparent thread to take the viewer to the confusion. It also has intimate scenes that could be disturbing.

4. Room in Rome (Spain, 2010) / Drama, romance, and erotic / Julio Medem

“What I feel right now is a lot like love”, with that phrase can sum up the story of two women who share a life and, at the same time, a single night in Rome. Alba (Elena Anaya) and Natasha (Natasha Yarevenko) meet in an Italian hotel, and immediately it’s a great mutual attraction. With the complicity of the shadows resolved to stay in the same room, loving each other, while the shortest night of Europe vanishes. The next morning each one return to his own country (Spain and Russia), with the firm conviction that they needed a night like that in their lives.

Why not see it with your mom?

The film is slow, it may cause a yawn for some moms accustomed to the action and the drama novelero or hollywood. In addition there are scenes of nudity that might raise the discomfort.