Fox presents cycle premieres every Saturday of may

Every Saturday from may to nine in the evening, Fox will be a cycle of new releases in the channel, from tape family, well-known sagas and action and romance will meet in this selection that arrives to brighten up the weekend at home.

FOX SATURDAY, MAY 9 – “TERMINATOR: DESTINATION HIDDEN”

Arrives the sixth installment in the iconic action saga directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and featuring the return of the heroes: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Sarah Connor (Hamilton), returns to reveal that he has spent with her and her son John, and next to Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a warrior human improved from the future, must avoid that a new model of Terminator, the Rev-9(Gabriel Luna), to end up with Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a young man of latino origin whose fate is critical to the human race.

FOX SATURDAY, MAY 16 – “JURASSIC WORLD: THE KINGDOM FALLEN”

The fifth film in the collection that takes us back to prehistoric times, picks up the story three years after the theme park on the Island, Blur, Jurassic World, would be destroyed by the dinosaurs. Now, a volcanic eruption threat to the dinosaurs remaining on the island and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), former coach of dinosaurs that worked in the park, next to Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), a former manager of the park who now leads the Protection Group of Dinosaurs, put in place a plan to return to the island dominated by dinosaurs and protect this species from extinction. But in his return, not only will with terrifying dinosaur who didn’t know about, but will also discover a conspiracy that threatens the entire world.

FOX SATURDAY, MAY 23 – “THE THEFT OF THE CENTURY”

Directed by Ariel Winograd and starring Guillermo Francella, Diego Peretti, Pablo Rago, Luis Luque and Rafael Ferro, this thriller police relates to dyes of comedy, how, in January 2006, a group of thieves carried out what is considered one of the robberies bank’s most famous and intelligent in the history of Argentina and that had the whole country in suspense. The band led by Fernando Araujo (Peretti) and luigi Mario Vittete (Francella) managed to win from the branch of a well-known bank in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, a booty of between 8 and 25 million dollars, taking 23 hostages with weapons and toys without firing a bullet.

FOX SATURDAY, MAY 30 – “MY FRIEND ENZO”

The drama based on the best-seller “The Art of Racing in The Rain”, the american Garth Stein, follows the story of Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), a car racer aspirant of the Formula 1 who, together with his dog and best friend Enzo (in the voice of Kevin Costner), they will live the moments most significant of his life; from the moment you meet your future wife Eve (Amanda Seyfried), the arrival of their daughter Zoe, until the most difficult moments that he played through.