Friends: 5 fans to attend the meeting of the cast in drawing beneficial | AP

For your next large gathering, the stars of “Friends” are inviting several friends additional, and you could be one of them.

The cast of the popular comedy series announced that five fans will have the opportunity to attend in person to the recording of the meeting and rubbing elbows with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer through a sweepstakes to be beneficial.

“Are our special guests for the recording where you can see us all together for the first time in years while you think of the program and celebrate the fun we have,” announced the cast on Tuesday. “In addition, take a cup of coffee with us at Central Perk, and receive the VIP experience of ‘Friends’ on the tour at Warner Bros. Studio”.

The draw is organized by The All In Challenge and participate it costs a minimum of $ 10. All profits will go to the organizations, No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

The production of the special HBO Max has been delayed due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The plan is to film it in the same studio in Burbank, California, where they recorded the original series, which aired for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

Previously had already been expected this meeting however was cancelled by this situation, but has become to be done as soon as possible, because until the moment there is no confirmed date that we can return to normal life.

In fact the special episode of the series “Friends” will not be ready for the launch of HBO Max. Since HBO announced that it had acquired the rights to the series, taking advantage of this new feature, internet users turned to watch the streaming service thanks to Friends.

The production in the special has been delayed due to the pandemic of coronavirus that stopped the movies and on television. The special, with all the original cast of “Friends”, would be part of the launch in may of the new streaming service HBO Max.