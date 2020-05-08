From Penelope Cruz to Ursula Corberó: the Spanish imposed style

Penelope Cruz was the actress fetish of Pedro Almodóvar until it landed in Hollywood and became a icon of style that invaded the covers of the best magazines and succeeded in the most important fashion designers will fight for getting her dressed for walking the red carpet.

Rosalia was a Spanish singer on the rise until he left to grow the nails, we added stones and pearls, and was transformed into a ambassador nail art and a favorite of the luxury brandsthat they love dressing her with their logos, above and below the stage.



The singer Rosalia in the latest installment of the Grammys 2020.

Úrsula Corberó it was one of the members of the new generation of actresses of her country until her court of hair to garçon for the character Tokyo in the series The house of paper, the led to be the new darling of the fashion and global ambassador of the jewelry Bulgari.

Finally, Esther Expósito it was the young and beautiful Spanish actress known for playing Carla Rosón in the series Eliteof Netflixuntil the networks chose it as their preferred. Today already moved to their compatriots, Ursula Corberó and Georgina Rodriguez in the amount of followers on Instagram.



Esther Expósito, the new sensation teen.

All these examples only serve to demonstrate that, in the field of fashion and styles, the Spanish and tread ever more strong. And all this, without forgetting Nieves Álvarez, supermodel of the 80’s who still today, at 46, he steals all eyes with its dramatic figure on the red carpets most photographed.

The pioneers

When in the 90’s the fashion was fashion, the supermodels were the queens of the planet, and the actresses began to become the girls ‘ cover of style magazines. And while it is true that the top models Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss forming part of the group of women better paid in the world, the Spanish Nieves Alvarez took his place in the main caps of the time. With his meter eighty paraded to Yves Saint Laurent, Dior and Armaniamong the greatest haute couture. Today, at 46, Alvarez continues with its particular beauty.



Nieves Álvarez, supermodel most recognized of Spain.

Penelope Cruz, for his part, did not flinch with his 1.65 and made him the face Julia Roberts, Naomi Watts and other great names of Hollywood becoming a favorite of the industry (with Oscar included). In addition, it achieved its first contracts in the world of fashion to star in the campaign Ralph Lauren and several caps Vogue.

Later would come the contracts with Lancôme to be the image of one of their perfumes, more covers of magazines and a luxury that you can give a few: become the muse of Karl Lagerfeldthe legendary German designer who managed for more than thirty years the house Chanel until his death in February of 2019. The presence of the Cross in the parade tribute made by the French house to its more famous creative designer was not a coincidence: the Kaiser he adored her. That’s why the actress, who is today 46 years old, accepted parade and wore as few a dress of white feathers on the catwalk French.

Music, social networking and Netflix

In the past two years, Rosalia came to be considered one of the new concerning the world of musiccompeting elbow to elbow in the big leagues with Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grandeto give you some names. As all of them, it is a machine to make hits and has managed to become 26 years old in a registered trademark. Their nails very long, ornate art and design, have inspired thousands of tutorials on Instagram.

But, in addition, it is one of the ambassadors of great luxury brands, such as the French Louis Vuitton, a firm that has been dressed with their logos on designs sportywith divers oversize and catsuits ajustadísimos. It has also enticed with its particular beauty to the fashion editors. It was girl from cover of French Vogue and is one of the protagonists of the Pirelli Calendar 2020. In the networks, more than 10 million people are paying close attention to your postings of looks, hair cuts and new models nail art.



Rosalia, girl from cover of French Vogue in December last year.

Generation millennial

At 30 years of age, Úrsula Corberó is one of the Spanish actresses of the moment thanks to the success of The house of Paperthe series of Netflix that has already had its fourth season. But, in addition, the bride of the Chino Darín is one of the leaders of Spanish fashion’s most international: already signed contracts with Maybelline, Springfield, Calzedonia and Falabella; was cap In Style, GQ and other publications of style and is also a global ambassador of Bulgari. Nothing less.

All of this not to mention the insanity that it causes in the photographers when you step on any red carpet. With more than 18 million followers on Instagramshares there best moments of fashion, his work and his life with his love of argentina.



Ursula Corberó and Miguel Herrán, The House of Paper, on the cover of GQ.

The newcomer

Air angelic and childish, Esther Expósito it is the new favorite Spanish social networks such as Instagram, which has over 20 million followers. With only 20 years, the actress rose to fame with the series Elite and has excelled not only in their first red carpets but also in numerous covers of magazinesas the Cosmopolitan, which has posed individually and with the entire cast.



Is the Elite character that made her famous to

Esther Expósito.

In addition, Expósito is the face of the perfume Black Opium of Yves Saint Laurent. Sensual and charismatic, is a sensation that blast through social networks with their outfits sophisticated and avant-gardetheir dance lessons, and memories being posted constantly with the cast of the series that led to success. The Spanish are gaining ground and Esther, do not think to miss it for anything in the world.