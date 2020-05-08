Golden globes 2020: five things you must not miss the gala and awards | Film | Entertainment

Los Angeles –

All of Hollywood will spend tomorrow on the red carpet of the Golden globesthe first awards of the year for film and television.

And tens of millions of people will continue to live the awards ceremony, which will take place in Beverly Hills, California. Below, five things to watch out for if you’re one of those viewers:

Do you new record for Scorsese?

There are few things that the veteranísimo of Hollywood, Martin Scorsese, still have pending to conquer, but the Golden Globes could bring a new record.

If he wins the best director award for “The irish”, will match the record of awards in that category.

Only the legendary director Elia Kazan has won so far four of these awards, the last in 1964 by “America, America”.

Scorsese has already been rewarded for “Gangs of New York” (2003), “The infiltrators” (2007) and “Hugo” (2012). It was also nominated five other times in this category without accomplish to win the prize.

After the #MeToo, women are again excluded

Natalie Portman he drew attention at the gala in 2018 by announcing the results of the category of better director with a: “Here are the nominees, exclusively male”.

Barbra Streisand remains the only woman to have won in that category, for “Yentl” in 1984.

Once again this year, the Association of the foreign press of Hollywood has selected only men for this category, ignoring for example the director of “Mujercitas”, Greta Gerwig.

Will someone, once again, reference this year’s the elephant in the room?

Awkwafina can make history

There’s never anything insured at the Golden Globes, but the actress Awkwafina it has a good chance of leaving with an award in their hands.

It is the favorite in the category of best actress for her role in “The Farewell”.

Described as “a story based on a lie, real”, the film portrays a family that gathers in China to say goodbye to their matriarch, the one who ignores that he is going to die.

If he wins, this young rapper become a comedian will become the first person of asian origin to receive an award in this category.

The war of the streaming

The awards for television at the Golden Globes are often observed with less attention because they are delivered only a few months after the Emmy, which is dedicated exclusively to the small screen.

But this year promises to be different, then Apple will launch in November its streaming service, Apple TV+.

Your program launch star, the series “The Morning Show”, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and that portrays the impenetrable universe of the programmes morning television, was not eligible for the Emmy but has three nominations at the Golden Globes.

And Netflix is not going to be left behindas “The Crown”his series on the british royal family, is nominated in four categories.

While “Game of Thrones”of HBO, which dominated the Emmy, just got a nomination at the Golden Globes, the actor Kit Harington.

The return of Ricky Gervais

The comedian Ricky Gervais, used to do practical jokes to all the guests-even the most outstanding – will encourage them for the fifth time in the ceremony.

Already promised that this will be the last time, what makes you think that you have no reason to lower the intensity of their jokes.

After his last appearance in the ceremony of 2016, Hollywood has been shaken by the winds of the movement antipredator #MeToo, after the explosion of the case of Harvey Weinstein. A matter that might well inspire any part of your submission. (I)