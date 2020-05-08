Gorillaz, Rick & Morty, Xbox Series X and more





In Cinema

Have a Good Trip

In this documentary, several celebrities relive their trips more eye-popping with drugs through animations and doing re-enactments in this fun documentary about the history of psychedelics. The premiere is on the 11th of may on Netflix.

On TV

Rick & Morty x Wendy’s

In their most recent commercial, Rick and Morty try to escape from the delicious but aggressive fast food of Wendy’s after he refused to do a commercial for the brand. Don’t take it any longer to see the new chapters of the series!

Space Force

The new comedy series from Steve Carell Lisa Kudrow focuses on managers to create on Earth a sixth division of the Armed Forces dedicated to the outer space, where the pilot-in-command, General Mark R. Naird, leads the branch’s newly formed Space Force.

Weezer in The Simpsons

The second best cover band of the world, interpreted the initial theme of the animated series from Fox for a huge audience in Springfield. Could it be that soon Rivers Cuomo and company to become the next special guests of The Simpsons?.

In Music

Gorillaz feat. Tony Allen & Skepta – How Far?

The fourth song of the project Song Machine the band lively with the participation of the rapper English Skepta and of the legendary drummer and founder, along with Fela Kuti, of afrobeat, Tony Allen, who died last April 30. This is the tribute to Gorillaz’s one of the best drummers in the world.

Billie Joe Armstrong – Kids in America

The vocalist and guitarist of Green Day continues to fulfill his promise of reglarnos a cover a different one each Monday until the end of the quarantine, and the most recent, a song from The Muffs, is dedicated to the bassist of the band, Mike Dirnt, whom Billie drew as a unicorn for the video.

HAIM – I Know Alone

Even in confinement, the sisters Haim managed to make a video to promote their latest album, Women In Music Pt IIIwhich will be released on the 26th of June.

Weezer – Heroes

Speaking of Weezer, the band presented an emotional video dedicated to all those who are working from their trenches to fight the Coronavirus. The single belongs to Van Weezerthe next album of the band, whose launch has been postponed by the pandemic.

In Video Games

First games Xbox Series X

This week Microsoft introduced in his episode of Inside Xbox for may 2020, the 13 games that will mark the pistolazo output of the new console of Microsoft, Xbox Series X, which will be released by the end of 2020. Learn more about the games posted here.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Free upgrade

As each may 4, this week we carried out a further edition of the Star Wars Daywhere EA took the opportunity to drop a bombshell for all the fans of the saga: a free update with a lot of additional content for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If you have not played it, here you can find a juicy discount.

World War Z | GOTY Edition

There’s nothing like enjoying a post-apocalyptic game to pass the quarantine. In the most recent episode of the online game of survival, you will travel to Marseilles, France, to end up with hordes of zombies. The chapter is already included in the Game of the Year Edition of the title inspired the homonymous film.

Disintegration

The study of the co-creator of the Halo universe, has a new action-adventure on Romer Shoal, the leader of a group of outlaws who are struggling to restart humanity against a Black Shuck and the dominant forces of Rayonne strive to eliminate. The game will come to PlayStation 4 on June 16, 2020.

In Technology

First details of Xbox Series X

In addition to the announcement of the first Xbox games Series X, Microsoft also announced the new sound of the start of the next generation console, which does not lose the style of earlier consoles. I listen to it!

Samsung Clean Station

The signature south Korean presented a practical solution for depositing the waste dust of your vacuum cleaner, which consists of a station-vertical, where it is placed the filter of the vacuum cleaner and deposited into a bag that you can throw more easily.

Random

LEGO Batman vs Coronavirus

The dark Knight has an important message for all the Batfans, on how can also be a superhero during the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Resident Evil 3 Remake – Shrek is Nemesis

There is No doubt that the Tyrant of Resident Evil 3, Nemesis, is a deadly and frightening enemy that will put the willies every time that suddenly appears in the game. However, the mods on PC will help make these encounters more enjoyable. Now yes, give him the chair!.

Cover image via YouTube