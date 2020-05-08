Gossip Girl: 5 fun facts about the series that will return in 2020

With the spin-off scheduled for 2020 on HBO Max, the fans “Gossip Girl” since they can remember and be anxious for the next episodes of the “chica indiscreta”.

Remember 5 fun facts about the series:

1. The story would be transmitted in the format of a movie

First of all, the production would be a movie, and even Lindsay Lohan would have done part of the plot, interpreting the iconic Blair. However, that was not the case and the result was a series.

2. A couple in real life

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, who played Dan and Serena became a couple in real life, but ended the relationship when the series is still filming episodes.

3. Working with Taylor Momsen was difficult

Taylor Momsen, who played the sister of Dan, Jenny, was out of the cast for a while. According to the statements of the actors of “Gossip Girl”, it happened that the actress had the reputation of a “diva” on set.

4. Leighton Meester could have played Serena

Leighton Meester, who gave life to Blair, revealed that auditioned for playing Serena. She was even blonde at the time, and dyed her hair to look more to Blair.

5. “Gossip Girl” should be another character

Dan was presented as the famous “Gossip Girl”. However, the end could have been different: the choices were the brother of Serena, Eric (Connor Paolo) and Nate (Chace Crawford).