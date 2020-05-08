Graduates 2020: to celebrate iHeart Prom led by Dua Lipa

Students last year of high school as they get ready to graduate, but due to the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, many things have been postponed or cancelled, including the prom. Then, to celebrate the Class of 2020, iHeartRadio launches a promled by Dua Lipa and JoJo Wright of KIIS-FM.

The iheart Prom it is a celebration for students and the event of four hours shall be transmitted in Hit Nationthe station’s exclusive iHeartRadio this Friday May 8 the 7 pm time of Center of Mexico.

The prom will have DJ mixes of celebrities Joe Jonas, Diplo, Marshmello, will.i.am, Martin Garrix, Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury and more, in other words, get ready to dance!

The iHeartRadio Prom will also include special messages for the Class of 2020 star as John Legend, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Asher Angel, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Trevor Daniel and more, plus a special performance of Lewis Capaldi while he sings his hit ballad “Before you go” for the first slow dance.

JoJo talks about the celebration: “The prom is such an important time for students across the country. Through the power of radio, we are excited to bring the prom to the safety of the living rooms of our audience, with some of the biggest names in music for the special occasion”.

To add to the festivities, fans who tune in can send photos to your best graduation party, including all those beautiful dresses that the students would not have been able to use otherwise, in the social platforms of iheart using the hashtag #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa for a chance to win a dancing virtual meet and greet with the own Dua Lipa after the event.

Then, don’t keep those party dresses or tuxes yet!

Tunes Hit Nation



Text: Taylor Fields Image: iHeartMedia