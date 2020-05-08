He just made the year! These administrative procedures and the tax will increase in 2020

December

There is less than 15 days to the end of 2019, and already began to advertise some of the major updates in the cost of taxes and official procedures for the next year.

“During the holiday season it is easy to overlook the budget to the paperwork essential to be covered at the close of this year and early next. Before dropping the money on gifts and dinners, the ideal is to set aside a portion for the expenses that have deadlines,” says Luis Medrano, director of Coru.com.

In order to guide the mexicans on the main procedures that have to be filled before the end of 2019 and early 2020, the financial services platform Coru.com shares the following information:

At the close of the 2019

Check vehicle gummed blue

Cars with termination plates 9 and 0 must perform the verification deadline to the end of December.

This procedure costs 551 pesos to any Record of Check (Hologram“00”, “0”, “1”, “2”, Rejection and Technical Evaluation). You can get a quote on the page http://verificentros.sedema.cdmx.gob.mx:8080/dv or apply directly at the Center of Check Vehicle nearest to you.

Reemplacamiento 2019 in the Edomex

The term ends in December and there is a discount of 50%. The cost for cars is 376 pesos; for freight vehicles, is of 784 pesos; and for motorcycles, 280 pesos. Motorists that do not yet do so, must register their details and to request a quote on the page of the Program Reemplacamiento in the State of Mexico to 2019.

At the beginning of 2020, new taxes

Alcoholic beverages and games of chance in CDMX

Starting in January, it was announced the collection of a tax to the final sale of alcoholic beverages in closed containers equivalent to 4.5% of the price. The idea is to discourage the consumption of alcohol in excess and prevent related problems such as addictions, accidents and violence. Products exempt from the new tax are beer, mead, and derived from their fermentation.

In addition, you will be charged a 10% tax on the amount of the expenditures made to individuals participating in casinos and games of chance. We will also change the tax on lotteries, raffles, sweepstakes and contests for the organisers is imposed a fee of 13%. With the above seeks to reduce and prevent problem gambling or love to play in the City.

Tenure in CDMX is equal to Edomex

The payment tenure that applies in the capital city will match the State of Mexico, that is to say, we will apply a single rate of 3% on the value of the vehicle cars up to 15 passengers and motorcycles of later models to 2001. It keeps the total grant of tenure to cars whose value does not exceed 250 thousand pesos.

Tax hosting

Hotels and business that provide hosting services will have a tax increase and will remain at 3.5%. Those people who provide hosting services through mobile apps or the internet, will pay a rate of 5%.

