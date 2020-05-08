How to make a plan to protect your money

The opinions expressed by the contributors of Entrepreneur are personal to you.





Just just a few days ago, the authorities of Mexico were confirming the presence of the virus COVID-19 within mexican territory. The confirmed cases in the City of Mexico, Coahuila, Sinaloa, State of Mexico (and apparently in Puebla and Nuevo León), detonated both the psychosis as the shopping panic among the mexicans. The result was the shortages of hand sanitizers, vitamin C and face cloths in supermarkets and drugstores around the country.

The government asked to keep calm, he commented that everything was under control. However, it began to cancel round-trip flights to Europe, the Bags are collapsed, Wall Street collapsed, the Mexican Stock exchange stopped for the second time in the week, Trump announced that the united States will not allow the entry of flights from Asia and Europe were cancelled NBA games, they will cancel the parade St. Patrick’s day in New York (which had not been cancelled in 200 years)…

It seems like a global crisis, or rather, already became one.

And within the worst things that can affect your personal finances, is the lack of preparedness for a crisis. As mentioned above, I want to share with you a way to blindarte doing your anti crisis plan.

This plan will help you to be prepared in the presence of any risk (not only a pandemic or natural disaster).

Here I show you some tips that you should take into consideration to make your plan:

1. Keep an emergency fund

You must have the cash to cover at least 3 months of your monthly expenses. This way, if an emergency arises, you will be shielded and you will have cash available.

2. Life insurance

All, absolutely all, are vulnerable to risks, and all the time we are exposed.

You can’t let your luck and your loved ones to chance. Whether by a fall, or an auto accident, a life insurance will help you to absorb the costs.

I always say to my students: What would be more expensive? Do you pay a monthly life insurance, or lose everything they’ve worked if an emergency arises?

Therefore, really there have been people who have lost their heritage because they had to pay a hospital.

3. Store

It may seem obvious, but I recommend to have a store of consumables in your home. Water, canned food, batteries, personal hygiene items, medicines…

When there is a crisis or some extraordinary event, it is extremely common for people to make purchases of panic, and end up with everything, or well, that the shops remain closed.

And, in addition, if you are lucky enough to find what you need, you will want to collect a lot more of the actual price.

4. Optimize your entries

Something that can affect you too you and your finances, it is the loss of your money inputs.

If for any reason, during the crisis, you lose your only entry to money, you’ll have real problems.

For this, I advise you to have multiple sources of income, this way, if one fails, you will not be checked out.

5. Stay informed

There is No worse enemy to misinformation.

In a time of crisis, it is paramount that you keep abreast of the most relevant events, and what happens to your around. Thus, you can be better prevented and you will know how to act.

If you follow the points mentioned above, you will not lose the balance when arising out of any unforeseen events. Don’t leave to chance what might happen, take action and don’t be surprised.