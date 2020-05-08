How to make the smoothie healthy that takes Cameron Diaz?

For several years, Cameron Diaz keeps away from the cameras to have a quiet life. The actress turned full on healthy habits and left the key in comedies and ribbons from romance to writing books on welfare and wellnessamong their publications more popular include the titles ‘Love your body: the power, the strength, and the science to achieve a healthy body and wonderful’ (2013) and ‘The book of longevity’ (2016).

With a twist of this style in his career, it is not strange to find recipes made for Cameron Diaz that are delicious and, at the same time, healthy. In his publication, ‘The Book of the Body’, the protagonist of ‘The wedding of my best friend’ revealed how to make a smoothie for eliminating toxins from the body.

Thanks to its ingredients, this smoothie is positioned as a great option to make a detox that will remove the toxins that your body holds due to the intake of sutancias made through man-made processes. Here what is this drink, its ingredients and how to prepare it.

What you need to do the smoothie detox of Cameron Diaz?

The ingredients that you will need to do this smoothie are:

How to make the smoothie detox of Cameron Diaz?

1 One of the most most positive aspects of this smoothie (in addition to how healthy it is), is how fast you can make it. These are the steps: 2 Place the banana, spinach, avocado, green apple, and lemon juice in a glass 3 4 Mix everything with the help of an electric mixer. If you do not have, you can do it in the blender. 5 If desired, add a sprinkle of cinnamon and voila!

What are the benefits of the smoothie detox of Cameron Diaz?

Surely you must have noticed that the prevailing element in this smoothie healthy is the spinachone of the most popular ingredients in green juices détox. A study of the International Conference of Medicinal Plants and Organic Crops explored the benefits of this vegetable, pointing out that it is rich, above all, in vitamins B and C, antioxidantshas diuretic properties, anti-inflammatory and laxative (for the latter, it is used to detoxify).

On the other hand, the benefits of avocado they have also been well documented, especially how much work to take care of cardiovascular health because it helps to reduce the cholesterol. For its part, the banana and a great source of energy and it is effective for strengthening the immune system thanks to its vitamin B6.