How to tone the arms, according to the coach of Cameron Diaz

Of the extensive filmography of Cameron Diaz, there was a particular film that made us wonder how to achieve the toned arms actress: ‘Charlie’s Angels’, a film in which, of the hand of the tops tight and the action scenes exciting, the protagonist blonde showed us the evident training of the arms that had of the hand of her trainer, Teddy Bass, who has also worked with other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Christina Applegate.

Teddy Bass, of american origin, he worked with Cameron Diaz for more than a decade in which he shared through different media and their routines for different parts of the body. In the case of the armsthe coach showed a routine of 10 minutes in the teaching tonificarlos in a comprehensive manner, as it also involved other parts of the body.

Cameron Diaz worked with Teddy Bass to get your arms toned. © Jeff Kravitz

In an interview for the portal Shape, Teddy Bass gives advice before exercising your arms: ‘if you want to gain strength and muscle, do not do too much cardioif you want to lose weight, alternate your cardio with strength exercises’.

This is the routine of 10 minutes with 11 different exercises the coach of Cameron Diaz put into practice to tone your arms.

What you need to do this routine?

You’ll only need a pair of dumbbells of two pounds. If you do not have at home, you can order them online or replace them with objects of weight such as water bottles of half liter to begin to do the exercises.

What are the exercises in this routine?

Exercise 1

The first exercise is a shoulder press with bicep curl. Lean on one leg and flexes the opposite with the dumbbells in both hands. Start flexing your arm to shoulder height and then stretch completely. Do this movement 10 times and repeat with the opposite arm.

Exercise 2

The second exercise is also a shoulder press with bicep curl, however, when you stretch the arm, also carries out bending the leg. Thanks to these movements not only work the arms, also abdomen, as it is another part of the body that you will feel the effort. Do 10 repetitions for each arm.

Exercise 3

The third exercise is a squat with the legs bent toward the outside combined with a curl. Descends to perform the squat and, at the time of upload, bend your arms towards your chest with movement of curl. For this exercise, do 20 repetitions.

Exercise 4

For the following exercise, you will form an angle with your arms. Raise the right arm to the height of your shoulder in a vertical manner, while the left rises to the same height as, but horizontally. Do 20 repetitions and never rebases the height of your shoulders.

Exercise 5

This exercise is called hammer and it consists in flexing your arms towards your chest (weight included). The key is that only your elbows are on the move and the arms very well tight to your body. Teddy Bass intersperse these exercises with squats. Do 20 repetitions.

Exercise 6

On this occasion, repeat the exercise angle with your arms, but with the alternative of elevating your legs to acquire a position of tips so that you will improve the pantorrilas. Running 20 repetitions.

Exercise 7

Teddy Bass named this movement hugger and it is a position in which you hold bent legs, and flexionas the arms into a movement very similar to a rowing machine, however, to have them close to your torso, the crosses, so that your fists to reach a height symmetrical in your elbows. When extending, do it to the outside, but do not force too much your shoulders to avoid injury. This exercise is 15 repetitions.

Exercise 8

Again, you’ll take a hugger, but with the variant of a slight lunge, flexing your leg backwards and keeping it in that position while you exercise your arms. Performs 10 huggers with the right leg into lunge and another 10 with the left leg.

Exercise 9

For one of the last movements, the coach called around the world, extend your arms wide and bring them towards the top of your head, repeating it over 20 times. Your back should be straight and the hard work you should feel it in the shoulders.

Exercise 10

In this exercise you will perform a shoulder press traditional, with your arms bent at a ninety-degree angle to the sides of your torso, bringing with extensions and half push-ups. Keep the back straight, but not tense and your legs firm.

Exercise 11

Finally, the routine ends with a curl classic, performing push ups with your arms horizontally towards the outside and wearing the cuff links to your shoulders for each fold. The practice ends with 20 repetitions.

