Huawei will give battle to the giant of smartphones by launching a phone with a rotating camera

November

19, 2019



2 min read





Huawei will present his new smartphone, the Huawei P Smart Z 2020 would have a rear camera, three lenses and one of them would have the possibility of rotating towards the front to serve as front camera.

Up to now, the chinese company has patented and used several layouts with camera retractable, however, a rotating camera is not something I’ve experienced. These features allow manufacturers to minimize the bezels around the screens.

One of the cons of these cameras is that their useful life can be less and it may be much more susceptible to dust or other any small element. Is likely to view this model we have to wait until may of 2020, according to Letsgodigital.

In addition, the estimated retail price for this design was 270 eur (5,795 mexican pesos at the exchange rate of today). It is expected that even if the manufacturer opts for a rotating camera, the price remains reasonable.

With information of Letsgodigital.