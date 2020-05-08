I is being compared to Kim Kardashian fans

I, the duet with Simone hit the web, when you post a photo of a dress on micro gold.

Doing it live, in the country showed off their fine form and has been compared to Kim Kardashian. “I O,” joked a fan. “why weepest thou, and Kim Kardashian?”, he said with a huge fan following.

In another web user commented: “Kim Kardashian West! No, my medal! This is someone who is very beautiful”. In the post, she talks about the release of new music from the duo, Amoreco, which will be released today.