“I love to travel and the time with Rebecca in ‘This Is Us'”: Mandy Moore

Back to the music, preparing a tour of concerts, at the same time, who plays Rebecca in This Is Us. How are you tackling this time, without collapsing and doing it all well?

I still feel the luckiest person on the planet by being a part of this show, with this cast, with this family. And the fact that you can re-visit the music and keep working on the series is something that I appreciate deeply and it has been fantastic.

The program keeps all of us so emotionally and creatively satisfied, that there is really no need for anything happening in the outside world for eight months of the year. But honestly, I am happy to return to my musical side and I’m taking it all in stride, giving each facet of your space.

Do you have enough time to rehearse for the tour and record?

Already I’m stressing out, I don’t know. Lie, to be honest, at this time I am super focused in the series because it will happen moments too important, so I want to focus on that in the next few weeks and then I will give time to the others.

September 20, 2016. This date was issued the first chapter of this series focused on the family problems.

Interpret Rebecca is a challenge because it has had to bring it to life in different ages…

It is exciting and once more I must insist on this: Rebecca and the series make me feel like the luckiest person in the world. This is the work of my life, and to portray this matriarch is impressive and a source of pride, because as well as it there are millions of women: warriors, the base of a family and an example of wisdom.

Now that I put that wig and those prosthetic to give him more years, I feel more Rebecca and I begin to interact with my peers as if you were really my children, my family. When we work together, it is the only way that I know of. So it’s very comfortable and familiar at this point. Almost more comfortable and familiar than the other ages.

As has been said, your character is now older and has memory problems. How has studied the subject to follow it interpreting?

Of course, it is something that I have done a lot of research and what I’ve paid much attention to podcastsbooks , books, and documentaries, and I want to approach it carefully. What Rebecca is going through at this stage of your life, what I want to treat with care and consideration.

I can’t imagine being in that position. And I don’t want to speak too much, because obviously I want people to see how it develops to the season and the trip you are doing with your family, so the only thing I can tell you is that we are dealing with this problem in the style This Is Us, that is to say, from all areas and in a very elegant manner.

What is the most fun of being young and at the same time, a grandmother?

I like that, continue to travel by the time. Honestly, I guess in a very superficial level, it is very fun to go through the hair, the makeup and the costumes, and see how the character comes to life in different moments, living in those worlds and times. To that I have to add the fact of having the chance to work with everyone in all my ages.

The transformation of Mandy Moore in This Is Us

The series follows the life of the family Pearson: spouses Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca, and brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Takes place mostly in the present, but also travels to the past to show the history of this family. From there, the transformation of Mandy, or rather, of Rebecca through the years.

