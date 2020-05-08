I spent a day with Sir Richard Branson. This was what they taught me in business and life

November

If you knew your hero, what would wonder?

For me, that hero is sir Richard Branson, and after a series of serendipitous events, I had my opportunity. Thanks to Maverick1000, a global network of entrepreneurs, I was able to spend a day on Necker Island with Richard Branson, where this millionaire shared with me a lot of food to carry and a lot of ideas.

1. Living in the moment

Get to know sir Richard Branson has been on my wish list for years. I felt like a kid in a candy store when I got to Necker Island! I was so excited and had many expectations. Then I realized that I was stressing out hoping that it all came out just as I had dreamed.

Something told me that this stress would ruin my experience, so I surrendered myself to the day and allowed it to develop as the life I would like. This decision I required to live in the moment and follow my instinct, not my ego.

This change transformed my experience. I met the “right” people, I had conversations “correct” and even found an empty seat next to Branson at the dinner who said to me: “it Has your name on it!”

I realized that this is how He lives his life. He does what makes him happy. You are not concerned about the past and live for what is in front of him. In my view, he has his lens focused all the time.

Is able to see what you want to create and then make it a reality. And because of that she sails through life this way, do not let the fear stop you from trying again, even when it has made mistakes. I think that is one of the reasons it has been able to accumulate so many outstanding achievements in a career that has lasted decades.

2. Sir Richard Branson does not care how much money you earn

Branson listens far more than speaks. During the dinner, she felt a curious exceptional by my father and I wanted to know more about her story as an emigrant to the united States in the years 90 with only $ 60 in his pocket. I noticed this trait in Branson multiple times throughout the day. He talked with everyone the same way. It didn’t matter if you were the janitor or the owner of a multi-million dollar company, only you were the other human to his eyes.

Branson reminded me that everyone has a story to tell. You don’t need to be super successful or super rich to have something interesting to say. Each person’s story is valid because it is the life through your perspective.

3. Create a personal brand and leverage opportunities

Branson is known for more than its commercial success; it is also famous for her personality and passion for life. He is a master at combining love and business to achieve great goals and have a massive impact. And at the heart of your success is your personal brand.

When you infuse your personality and passion for life in Virgin, has been able to swing several times and entering new markets to succeed. The various commercial interests of

Branson have sense under the brand name Virgin because of what Branson represents.

He taught me to invest in my personal brand and then use that mark as a container for the personal development and business. It turns out that when you create the space to express yourself and explore your ideas, stretch the limits of what is possible.

4. Ask for forgiveness, not permission

Branson has always done things his way. Do not follow a book of rules or walk the trails that someone else has drawn. Instead, he follows his intuition and does what he believes is right, even if that means asking for forgiveness later.

I started my business from scratch. I had No experience and didn’t know about entrepreneurs. To boost my momentum, I modeled what I knew worked for other people. I invested in courses and mentors to help me address my learning and progress faster than they would have done alone.

But as I got some success, I felt drawn to trust in my own ideas and knowledge, even if that meant doing things differently. Branson is proof that doing things your way frees an advantage creative that your competitors can’t replicate. In addition, this approach is playful and intuitive business also develops levels of insane strength and self-confidence because you learn to listen to the source of wisdom more powerful than it exists: the wisdom that is locked away in your heart and soul.

5. It combines what you are good with what you enjoy

It may be that Branson has built many businesses huge, but it has also been a lot of fun on the way. It is one of its core values and is imbued in all that he does. For example, in Necker Island practice kitesurf all day. And when he was building his business, always involved in pranks crazy.

Branson is the best example of someone who has everything. It is the most enthusiastic of life. A man who uses the business and its impact to create the maximum amount of fun possible. Been used their business as a vehicle to live a full life and inspiring, this is a model that I am adopting for me.

For example, my podcast Stay Grounded is a project exciting. Clear that it is an asset that is helping me to build a personal brand that is strong, but my main reason to create weekly episodes is to learn and experience a fast growth. The podcast helps me do this by giving me a platform to interview people who inspire me and with whom I want to be. Not a week goes by without learn something valuable from this experience. In summary, I have so much fun through the creation of content for others.

6. I know fed by the meaning and driven by the impact

Branson created his legacy through their work. Their work through Virgin Unite and Save the Ocean is making a significant difference to the people and to the world. I am inspired by the conscious capitalism and the company evolved. I think that companies are in a position to help solve some of the global problems are pressing, that we face at this time. Branson is a leader in making money in a way that helps make the world a brighter place.

It is a mindset that I adopt in my own business. Of course, I want to make money, but because I’m not driven by the capital in the same way that it was in the early days.

As a result, use business as a vehicle for my personal growth and self-realization. I discovered that when you drives a purpose that is larger than the simple gains, you can take advantage of a fuel without limits that gives you the ability to overcome the inevitable ups and downs you will face in business.

Spend time on Necker Island has been one of the best moments of my life up to now. Be immersed in the world of Branson taught me so much about life, business and about myself, and I’m grateful for every second lived.