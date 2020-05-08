in her career, Maria Sharapova marched to the beat of your own drum

Tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, says that the five-time champion of Grand Slam, Maria Sharapova, will always be remembered for its ‘competitiveness absolute, by never give anything less than your best all’

In a column for the WTA Tour, the 18-time champion of Grand Slam says, “Sharapova was a competitor on the tennis court, as intense and as fierce as anyone who has ever played the sport. And while the competition is held in men and is considered a great advantage, women are often put off by it.

I can relate with that, and I think that sometimes it was difficult for Sharapova… Sharapova, never changed who she was as a person, or put aside who he was as an athlete, just because other people did not.

It turns out that he likes his competitive nature. Let me put it this way, not the one you wanted as your opponent, she didn’t remove the foot from the accelerator, not even for a moment… throughout her career, Sharapova marched to the beat of her own drum, she was not in tennis to win contests of popularity, either with the public or with their partners, and perhaps was not always as appreciated as it could have been, but he did what he needed to win, and that worked for her…

Until the end of her career, Sharapova still had the same toughness of mind that he had always defined. That never left her. That is why the last two years must have been so hard for her, as I was trying as hard as he had always done.

His mind had not changed, but his body said, ‘no, it is Not going to happen’ That had to be frustrating for her because the effort was there but the results did not, and was not surprised to hear that she had decided to hang up the racket.

I had expected this news for a while,” Navratilova says that the career of Sharapova will always be defined by his record against Serena Williams. “Unfortunately for Sharapova, you can be the player toughest mentally in the world, but sometimes there will be a player that does not fit right as well, and that was Williams.

This confrontation against Williams simply not favored, particularly because the u.s. certainly served a lot better. Sharapova was good enough against all the others, but Williams always stood up for their matches against the Russian. To her credit, Sharapova never gave in these matches, that was not in his nature”