In shape and with a perfect body with the revelation of Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes takes a few years, choosing with care his professional projects because, as has been stated on several occasions, has decided that its priority is to care for and educate his daughters. However, the actress has followed in communicating with their followers through their profiles onlineplatforms that takes advantage of it to show your changes look or share selfies without makeup like many other celebrities. And although the fitness it is not a topic you often talk about, thanks to an interview for a specialized medium, we have been able to discover what it is the best secret of Eva to stay in the form: toggle the sport with the rest in order to achieve their objectives.



“I’m out of the season (events) now, so that I train three times a week. Yes, when I prepare for a gala or during the summer, I do it five times a week. But I don’t train more than that, because I notice that I get best results when I give my body a rest period”, reveals Mendes magazine Shape. The feeling of the star, far from being a coincidence, it is a reality that is backed by science, therefore, according to a study published in Frontiers of Physiology, go to the gym every day is not good for the health: it weakens the immune system and increases the risk of injury.

The days that do train, Eva prefers the HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)method that triggers the beats in a very short time by using exercises very demanding on the so-called high-intensity interval: “I love to do intervals, as sprintsI see amazing results in comparison to the training of 30 to 45 minutes of cardio on the running machine that was before,” reveals the celebrity, who takes the minutes of rest between intervals to lift weights. “Right now I’m only using light weights because I have a herniated disk in the lower part of the back,” he explains.



To complete their training, they also performed exercises and functional movements that strengthen all the muscles in globally mimicking the postures that are performed regularly in the day-to-day: “I love squatsbut I have been told to do lunges (or lunges) by the hernia. I know that for many would be no reason to be sad, but I am!”, quips the actress for having to forget by now this exercise strengthens thighs and glutes at the same time.



