In the middle of the quarantine a new meme of ” Gossip Girl invades the internet

A new format of memes just to invade the Internet and it is by far better than the conventional one. Has the perfect blend of nostalgia and humor incongruous that will ensure laughter and even tears during the quarantine period. What’s best of all? We are inspired by Gossip Girl! Said another way: Spotted: A meme is born. XOXO, Gossip Girl.

While we wait impatiently for the reboot of the successful series, here I leave this new version of memes that are inspired by the classics of Blair Waldorf, and in the name of the series “Gossip Girl”. Replace Chuck by Serena and are accompanied by anagrams you will get more of a laugh.

In itself the concept of this new meme is very simple. It is only the basic image is divided in the protagonists. Blair responds to what he says Serena and the responses are created from the words “Gossip Girl”like for example “go piss gir“.

As is obvious, the users of the Internet and the creators of memes since the transgiversaron a bit and until they did so absurd, but still worthy of our laughter. ¡Enjoy!

I accept it, they are better than the original!

Now we can only continue to hope that HBO Max debuts the long-awaited reboot. Despite the fact that the new cast was already revealed and that we know that it will be much more diverse and inclusive than the original, we still don’t know if Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford make cameos. What we also have insured is that Kristen Bell will return as the narrator. XOXO, Gossip Girl.