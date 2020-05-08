Is cancelled the prequel of Naomi Watts for this reason

HBO has decided to cancel the spin-off series ‘Game of Thrones’ that Naomi Watss going to be the protagonistthe prequel was intended to explain the background of the stories that are told in the series, but finally you will not see the light at the moment.

Despite the fact that there were still so many things in the air about this project, some in the media have confirmed that the first episode of this prequel was already filmed. A first episode that in the language of film is known as ‘pilot’ and wheel to have a prior impression of what the series and finally decide if the project is carried out or not. The outcome of this pilot episode has not been favorable for the actors since HBO has opted not to give a chance to this series.

The great actress Naomi Watss that we have seen on the big screen a million times yes that had opted for this new projecthowever, we’re not going to be able to enjoy his performance.

This prequel set many years before ‘Game of Thrones’ was intended to continue with this fantasy-epica universe full of adventures that ended with the broadcast of the last episode of this great series that has captivated many viewers from its first chapter, issued eight years ago. The end of ‘Game of Thrones’ has disappointed many fans, and gave rise to many alternative endings in social networks, but despite that the series was becoming a phenomenon among teens and adults.

The creators of this prequel are Jane Goldman and George R. R. Martin, both have a great professional career, Goldman has been a screenwriter for films such as ‘Stardust’, and George Martin, for his part wrote the novels that inspired the fantastic series ‘Game of Thrones’. The writer that was the maximum responsible of the prequel has been in charge of alerting the rest of the team the project finally was not going to leave.

The digital platform has managed to confirm to the media and to the fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ that this prequel will not go ahead, despite having been el project further had come of all that is barajaban to continue with the epic universe.

However, HBO if you wanted to go forward with another project related to the series, this prequel would be much more centered on the characters of ‘Game of Thrones’ and would be based in one of the houses most important of the series, in particular in the House Targaryen. In this case, George R. R. Martin created the project and Ryan Condal would be the screenwriter.