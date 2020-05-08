It reveals the possible identity of the hacker and the WWE

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 21/04/2020 AT 09:44

During the last few weeks we have witnessed the intrusion of a hacker in the episodes of Friday Night SmackDown. That person, identity reveal, revealed the secret between Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler, who plotted to zoom out to Mandy Rose Otis. This situation could be repeated in the brief because the hacker in question threatened last week that “the truth will be revealed” in a video in which several superstars on the roster appeared.

In the wake of what happened, a lot of people have asked the question who is the hacker. Many rumors indicated that Mustafa Ali was the man who was behind the videos, and it seems that this has been confirmed in the last few hours, although with a surprise included. Two Twitter users published a video in which they showed, using editing audio removing the distortion of voice, that Mustafa Ali was behind one of the messages. However, another video has shown that Chad Gable is also behind another of the messages.

It is not known with accuracy if WWE has used two voices with the aim of avoiding that the fans would reveal the identity of the hacker or if there really are two hackers. What is certain is that Mustafa Ali and Chad Gable have been absent from television for quite some time. They both had their last fights at the end of February, interestingly enough against Drew Gulak in the two cases. It is expected that this Friday on Friday Night SmackDown we will have more news about this character.

