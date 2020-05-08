Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina will perform “The little Mermaid” live action

The little Mermaid Photo: AP / Disney

With the rumor of negotiations for Disney with actress Melissa McCarthy for playing Ursula in the adaptation live action of the classic anime, today it has been confirmed the participation of Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina to act on the project that will be directed by Rob Marshall, according to Variety

Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina construed to Flunder the small angel fish and the seagull Scuttle, respectivelyso that’s very likely in the following months will be using the cameras motion detection to give life to the characters

Tremblay what we’ll see this year in the adaptation of the Stephen King novel “Doctor Sleep” while Awkwafina’s we will hear in the series of Netflix “Dark Crystal: the Age of Resistance” and in the sequel to Jumanji along with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black

The composer of the musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will develop the melodies for this adaptation that will revisit the songs from the classic anime: “Under the sea”, “Part of your world,” “Kiss the girl” and expects the actress to interpret “the Poor souls unfortunate”

The animated version of Disney’s “The little Mermaid” premiered in 1989 and raised more than $ 84 million worldwide