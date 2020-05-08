Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and Sarah Kohan confirmed that they expect their second baby

Baby on the way! The famous mexican footballer Javier Hernandez, better known as ‘Chicharito,’ just confirmed a few hours ago (via an emotional post on Instagram) that your family is about to grow!

Just in July 2019 born Noah Hernandez, the first common child of Chicharito and his wife Sarah Kohan (a well-known model and influencer of australian, 22 years of age).

And now, 9 months later, the player of the mexican national team has been announced with an adorable family photo that you are already waiting for their second baby.

‘The number 2 is in the oven’, he wrote Chicharito to accompany the first official photo, in which his wife showing their new (and adorable) baby bump.

In the post where the family appears sitting on the bed and linen very comfortable, can also be seen in ultrasound images of the baby (which it is still unknown the sex).

Congratulations to this famous couple!