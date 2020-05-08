Jennifer Lopez along with Kendall Jenner; the photos will surprise you all

Jennifer Lopez once more it surprised him. The 50-year-old singer and actress is still leaving too many people open-mouthed in awe at your beauty. Right now, she’s teamed up with Kendall Jennerthe model is the highest paid in the world, in a campaign to Versace and at her Latin did it with a smile. On the other hand. The fans are praising the work of the JLo, which, indeed, it seems that it is not, and after a year with her.

She is an actress, singer, TV star, and one of the most beautiful women in the world. And it doesn’t appear to even be 50 years old, it continues to be always keeping in a condition that is unsurpassed, leaving the fans surprised all the time. As it happened, again and again, as you can see from the pictures of the new campaign.

The new campaign featuring Kendall Jenner



The The New Yorker it showed the new version of her green dress and iconic of Versace, but now, in the version of the office with trousers and a jacket. The campaign is joined by the diva from the Bronx, with Kendall Jenner, but Jennifer Lopez proved why it continues to be a reference to the beauty as well as style.

In less than 24 hours, the image went up to more than 2 million liked on the publication of a plethora of comments from fans complimenting your shape, and simply put, that she was more beautiful than Kendall’s. And Versace did not do it for less, together with the sister, Kim Kardashan Jennifer Lopez, in a campaign that is devastating, as is to be expected.

Kendall Jenner has been making a huge success in the fashion, and working with the best brands in the world fashion and it has a number of years, it has come to be the model that wins out in the world. Of course, his reputation, and his family have always helped them, but their beauty is their biggest asset. In that year, both were amazing, but the fans of Jennifer Lopez are in his praise, many more of his idols. After all, it’s more than twice the age of Kendall and her pics were gorgeous.

Jennifer Lopez no Oscar



This is the good news of the week is Jennifer Lopez, she’s had a little heartbreak. She and many of her fans believed that she would have been nominated to win the Oscar. However, he had to act much lauded in the The Hustlersbut it ended up being overlooked by the Academy.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe award, and for this reason all of them believed that she, too, would be in the same place, but it was not to be. Indeed, the actress has worked really in that position, which, for many, it was the best of his career.