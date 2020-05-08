Jurassic World 3 tab to an actress of Altered Carbon

MADRID, 19 Feb. (CulturaOcio) –

The third installment of Jurassic World it will hit cinemas the 11th of June 2021, and will feature the return of many familiar faces, including the protagonists of Jurassic Park Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. They are now links Dichen Lachman, artist, known for her role in Altered Carbon or in the series of Marvel S. H. I. E. L. D.

According to Deadline, the actress will join the production directed by Colin Trevorrow in a paper that is now unknown. What will joining a cast headed by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which has already staged the two tapes of previous Jurassic World interpreting the researcher Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

Next to them, rounding out the cast other names confirmed as Jake Johnson and Omary Sywhich appeared in the first installment of Jurassic Worlddirected by the Trevorrow in 2015; or Justice Smith and Daniella Pindea, who worked in the second part of the trilogy, Jurassic World: The kingdom fallendirected by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona.

In addition to its role in the series of Netflix Altered Carbon, Lachman also participated in the fiction of TNT Animal Kingdom. The actress is also known for his work on the second season of Marvel, Agents of SHIELD.

Jurassic World 3, which will begin production this summer, will be the last film of the trilogy, whose first two parts surpassed the 1,000 million dollars at the box office. The second installment, The kingdom fallen, ended with the flight of several dinosaurs of the mansion in which, as smuggled goods, were confined.