Kim Kardashian has revealed that it has done 5 surgeries due to the effects of childbirth – and More

For the business woman, Kim Kardashian, during an interview at the World Congress on Information Technology in October 2019. Photo by: Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure, via Reuters

Kim Kardashian she is a mother of four young children, but the form of this family, along with her husband Kanye West was not an easy task. In a video promoting her line of intimate apparel and modeladoras, the manager revealed that he had five surgeries in the course of a year-and-a-half to repair the damage caused by the first two pregnancies.

On the testimony of two and a half minutes, she told me that when she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a condition that is caused by an increase in arterial blood pressure. The state is a dangerous one, because it affects all the organs of the mother, and the baby girl was born prematurely.

The labor was induced when she was 34 and a half weeks of pregnancy. After the baby is born, the placenta did not come out, which led to further complications for Kim Kardashian.

Later on, we would like to know more, of the Saint, with an egg that was frozen solid. She said that she went through the same issues when I was born.

“After that, I had to go to five different surgeries within a year-and-a-half to repair the damage it has done to me from the inside out. But on the outside I was filming, taking pictures…”, he recalled.

Kim Kardashian has even had two embryos to be preserved, and asked the doctor if I could be pregnant again, but it was not recommended. So, little Chicago, and the new-born Ps came into the world after being raised in the belly of a woman.

“I am so thankful for my beautiful children. It doesn’t matter how they come to me, come to me,” she said. “I’ve grown up with so many siblings, that I would just love to be in a great environment, family-friendly, and I would have gone through the same pain for my children,” he said. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to North, of the six years; and the Saint, to four, to Chicago, for a year, and Ps, seven-month-old.

I am grateful for the family and hope that others will be met, even more so, in celebration of the end of the year, the manager took the video, so to speak, which is supporting the organisation of The Bail Project, by way of his brand of intimate apparel.

The institution, according to the description on Instagram, she believes that “no one was supposed to be in jail because of poverty and because of this, it provides a guarantee for people deprived of their freedom to gather, and families to “restore the presumption of innocence.”