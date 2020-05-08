Kim Kardashian pops up with hairdo, the unusual – the Magazine ” Glamour

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
11


Kim Kardashian supreendeu fans to share, clicks, and with a hair style that is extremely unusual. The business has a hair bufante, with a large head for it to appear on the cover of the new issue of CR Fashion Book.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim said that they were on a vibe, good, “Priscilla Presley”, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, the photos you’ve shared, including one on a seated on a motorcycle. Trendsetter just the way it is, just a little bit, we will see several of the hair up high.

