Kim Kardashian presents her daughter with a jacket of Michael Jackson

It is not news that the sisters Kardashian-Jenner’s are the fashionistas of the world and that includes spending thousands of dollars on a single item of high-end designer labels to the international. Now, Kim has further raised the standard. The investment is of course the beauty of the market of the spare parts are rare and expensive has already reached the third generation of the clan. On the eve of Christmas, the manager gave him the first North-West, with a jacket that belonged to none other than Michael Jackson the King of Pop.

Well-known for dressing productions are unexpected, and to break the standards of beauty, the actress, model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has also dedicated his time to the assembling of the looks the heir to the North-West. At the age of six years old, the eldest daughter of the advantage the the song and designer fashion-Kanye-West-are already full of style and attitude.

On the last Sunday 22/12/2019), however, by the time the little fashionista, appeared in New York city for the premiere of the series, the opera was produced by Kanye west, wearing a string of pearls, boots, with white, and carrying in a handbag Birkin brand Hermes at$ 10 billion, the internet has reacted in a negative way. Kim and Kanye have received harsh criticism and have been accused of being a “parent indulge in creating children with no concept of the value of money.”

The effect, however, does not seem to have shaken up the couple, just two days after the debate, gave the North-West, with an even more extravagant: a black jacket and embroidered it formerly belonged to Michael Jackson.

The announcement was made by the leader Kim, who took the stories, from Instagram to share the news. She explained that her daughter is a big fan of Michael’s. Also, the tiny has already walked in wearing this look inspired by the artist, and in September 2018 at the earliest. “The North is a big fan of Michael Jackson, and we knew that it was going to fall in love with this present,” published in the business woman, who is the mother of four children.

The jacket has accompanied Michael Jackson on two occasions: in 1996, with the release of the film, the Ghosts – the work of Stephen King and Mick Garris, directed by Stan Winston, and during the celebration of the anniversary of 65 years of the Elizabeth Taylor in the year of 1997. Created by designers, Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush, the one item that has adornments on the white stones, pearls and crystals.

In order to guarantee that the North will be able to take advantage of the play for immediately, their parents, and they made some of the adjustments are not definitive on the sleeves. Kim says that she is pleased with the gift, and confirms the purchase is an investment that will last a lifetime.

The auction house Julien”s Auctions has been responsible for the sale of a jacket, in October this year. The value of? Anything less than$ 65.625. At that time, it was not known if the couple Kardashian-West was sold on the piece. It was at this same auction, a cardigan, green, and stained for the late lead singer of Nirvana, Kurt Cobain was auctioned for$ 334 million.

Collaborated With Danillo Costa