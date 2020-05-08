Kim Kardashian says that the Psalm and the West is the reincarnation of her father

When Kim Kardashian was expecting the birth of his fourth son, the Psalm and the West, in a medium, on the island of Bali, in Indonesia, told the star that her baby would be the reincarnation of his late father, Robert Kardashian. Now, in a recent interview with the channel’s Name. News, the socialite opened up about the situation.

“My son, the Psalm, it is most likely your baby is the happiest in the world,” Kim told E! News. “He was always smiling, always happy,” he said.

Remembering the story of what happened on the island of Bali, and has been reflected by the reality tv Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the socialite said that no one seemed to know what she was expecting another child, and that the situation made her think that the Ps would be the patriarch of the family Kardashian’s best friend.

“She had no idea,” he said. “No one knew about it. No one in my group knew that I was in the belly of a surrogate who was pregnant with a little boy,” she said.

After that, the other unknown, said to Kim that the baby was her father’s best friend. “A lot of people who had no idea that it was my nurse or whatever came up to my baby to tell him that he is a member of the family desktop for a long time,” he said. “Well, then, my whole family, all the time, do you think that he is my father, and it’s so emotional and close to him,” he considered.

Ps the West is the fourth child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The boy has been raised via surrogacy, and he was born at the beginning of the month of may of last year. In addition, in accordance with the socialite, and the baby also shares many similar traits to that of his late father, such as being left-handed.