Konfío purchase his first company: platform digital Astro

December

17, 2019



Konfíothe company digital financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises (smesin Mexico, announced the acquisition of the systems and the absorption of talent of the team of Astro, a platform created to centralize the management of the operation digital.

“In Konfío we recognize that to give best solutions and experience to our customers required to have processes for maximum efficiency that take advantage of cutting-edge technologies. In this sense, we find in Astro and its founders, an extraordinary complement of skills and a high alignment of values,” said Gregorio Tomassi, Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations of the firm in a statement.

The fintech mexican was already a client was already a client of Astro and its absorption is in addition a team of eight professionals. Konfío integrates to businesses without a credit history to the financial system to obtain funds to boost their businesses. Recently, the japanese bank SoftBank injected us $ 100 million to the firm.