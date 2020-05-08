Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the name of the new member of the family – Today

A month after introducing the new member of the family, to the fans, and the dog with the Golden Retriever, which he offered unto the son, It is Christmas, Kourtney O he revealed the name of the animal.

At the time it showed itself at a crossroads with regard to the choice, but it is a document of the Instagramon Tuesday, showed that the Cubs it was the name that was chosen.

The all-new four-legged friend appears to be to the delight of the family, as evident in the pictures that have been shared. Click on the photo gallery to see them.

Read More: Kim O it opens the doors to his home and shows off minimalist decoration