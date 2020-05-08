Kylie and kendall Jenner are vaiadas in the game of football and to react to it

Photo: Reproduction/Facebook





Kylie and Kendall Jenner have gone through an embarrassing situation on Monday, the 25th, when we were watching a game of football in the LA Memorial Coliseum. The two appeared on the big screen in the stadium, and it was not well-received by the audience that went to the game between the Los Angeles Ram, and the Baltimore Ravens.

As soon as he realized that he was being framed, Has opened a smile and put his arm around the sister, a very sweet in-between. But just then, a rain of boos engulfed the stadium. In social media, the fans, and internet users viralizaram the moment in which Kendall appears on the screen at the side of a friend, and it’s vaiada. The camera captured people’s reaction to Kendall at the audience, sending kisses and doing a little of the peace, as long as the voices are still trying to embarrass them.

And the weather is not good on the reality tv show of his! According to Radar Online, the removal of the Kourtney Kardashian’s of the program that is related to Kim Kardashian. The two don’t get along very well, and they ended up moving away:

– Kourt is accusing Kim of making them get out of the program, it’s demeaning and cutting off for months, or even years. She is under the impression that all of this started because Kim was upset at the fact that he was losing his divine right to be the next in line for the mother, and, little by little, she will use her influence to undermine Kourtney from time to time. She pleaded with Kim to stop to attack it, and if you behave well, but it didn’t help so she had no choice but to go home, revealed a source to the publication.

As you may have already seen it, Kourtney has announced that they will be away indefinitely on the reality of the family in order to devote his time to the care of the children. For the moment, there are no details on when this will happen, and if it does it will come back some day, even though Khloé and believe that it will not be for a long time, far away from the attraction to what is already on the air for 17 years.