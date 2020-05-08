Kylie Jenner does not assume the love affair with Drake, due to his fame for he his; it is the site Who

+



Kylie Jenner and Drake (Photo: Playback/ Instagram)

Anything for a Christmas with the family, or at a paparazzi-style “casalzinho” according to the web site Page SixKylie Jenner and Drake are not going to take up quite so early on in the novel. “None of them wants to be viewed by the public as a married couple,” said a source to the publication, adding that it is a billion dollar 22 year old does not want to have serious relationships with him for 33 years, because he has a reputation of a womanizer. “She’s smarter than that,” warned the source of the Page Six.

The rumors of Drake and the Case would have engaged in a relationship that started in October, shortly after being confirmed that the separation of the entrepreneur and the advantage of the other rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has a small, Stormi, who turns 2 years old on feb. The younger sister of Kim Kardashian and the musician have been spotted at several events together, including Halloween, the Drake, and the birthday of another one of the sisters to her, Kendall Jenner, on the last day of the 3.

Friends Has said that in addition to the reputation of the dragon – it says that the day he got back – she did not want to take on a relationship that has attracted so much attention from the press as he had with Him. The billion dollar even continues to maintain a good working relationship with your ex, and that he spent the Thanksgiving holiday with a Case, and Stormi, as well as the rest of the clá Kardashian-Jenner, California.

