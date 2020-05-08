Kylie Jenner outshines Kim Kardashian-and it’s the world’s most popular family Entertainment

The youngest member of the family Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, is also the most popular. According to the website TMZ, a cat of 18 years has been the one that has attracted subscribers in the first 24 hours after the release of the application of the “sisters”.

In addition to Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian have also launched apps which give you access to exclusive intimacy with them.

A day after the release of four of the applications, their subscriptions cost more than us$ 11 each —, Kylie Jenner is the most popular of the sisters, beyond a shadow of a doubt.

The 891.340 the people who signed up for the four placements in the last 24 hours, 74 percent, chose the application that Case, you have a great advantage over the second one with her pop up, Khloé Kardashian (11%).

Kim Kardashian has attracted 9% and is Defined by only 6%.

In addition to the show, the intimacy, the newest member of the family, it also promises to deliver all your beauty secrets in the app.

It’s no wonder that Kylie Jenner is the most popular of the sisters, has been involved in several controversies lately. The 18-year-old has already undergone plastic surgery, wears daring outfits, gets put out on the social networks, and it is still with the girlfriend of rapper Tyga (25).

The two of them, even, they just assumed we were dating publicly after she turned 18 years of age.

