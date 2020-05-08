Kylie Jenner shows off a part of your walk-in-closet-of-scholarships valued at more than us$ 310 billion – the Magazine ” Glamour

+



Kylie Jenner it is the owner of one of the closets the more sought-after in the world, and you know it! But on Tuesday, the 17th, in the business in north america has shown in just one click, more of a picture of his closet, a millionaire, and the amount of the grants grifadas & proprietary this is shocking!

Walk-in Closet-Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

On click, you can see the 11 models and brands, so expensive part of it such as Jacquemus, christian Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes. To give you an idea of the value of these grants amounts to roughly R$ 310 r$.

The chanel bag, black and pink, priced at about$ 14.6 billion. The clutch in the form of lipstick, the brand, Judith Lieber, will cost you about R$ 22,4 billion. The bag of pink and white christian Dior, which is vintage, is priced at around R$ 1.970.

In the upper part of the models, the Birkin, the brand’s highest standards, right, they cost about$ 75.742 billion and$ 65.752 thousand, respectively. Other versions for the left and cost$ 62 million. The Jacquemus is$ 3.262, and the other side flat on the side of the brand, By Far, the cost of R$ 2.150.

And it’s not the first time the socialite shows off her walk-in closet…

