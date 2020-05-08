Kylie Jenner spends$ 1.5 million a month on security, ” says Caitlyn

When we talk about the family Kardashian-Jennerthe figures are in the region of their members, they are never small to be of his followers on the social network, the controversial, and even when it comes to money. During a recent episode of the british reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Caitlyn Jennerthat is one of the participants of the show, has revealed that his youngest daughter, Kylie Jennerhe spends about$ The 1.5-million on security for a month, and that of his team of bodyguards to follow you all over the place.

Even though it says it “it is kind of sad, Caitlyn has revealed that the family is getting used to having a security set-up, hard, “They are already used to it, they have to live that way for a long time. They like to have a lady around.”

Kris Jenner I had already told you that after the terrible episode in which the Kim Kardashian it was made a hostage by the armed men and masked men in his hotel room in Parisin 2016, the family strengthened its team of security men who are now walking with a gun, in addition to the protection of their homes, and even what they are sharing on the social networks, has changed, everything is designed not to expose the members of their clan to danger. Tricky situation, isn’t he?



