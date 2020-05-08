Kylie Jenner will be launching a collection of Christmas and with free shipping pro world

It’s not for you, my people! Kylie Jenner it has incorporated the spirit of christmas, and it came full of new features including: a unique collection of the end of the year, all in the style of Santa Claus. The products that are on the web site of the brand, from 15hrs on Tuesday (19/11) at the time, there’s ireland, that is to say at 10hrs in the morning here in Brazil as well, but it needs to run, you know? The products are limited and last no longer than three days.

The collection is all inspired by the Christmas and the packages are pretty much a gift all wrapped up is so cute! The Trend, the Mood has disclosed the details of the products and the prices, so we can get ready for the heart. It has a little bit of everything, and the prices range from$ 17 to$ 48, that is to say, from R$ 68 to R$ 190. Salty, isn’t he? Take a look at the list of products that are available to you:

Lipstick, liquid, matte + contour pencils$ 29 (US$ 116)

Liquid eyeliner, red$ 18 (US$ 72)

The lipstick in the bullet, and US$ 17 (US$ 68)

Kit-Gloss-US$ 36 (US$ 144)

A Kit of brushes,$ 35 ($140)

A palette of Blush, and contour$ 20 ($80)

Primer is used to Fill A$ 28 (US$ 112)

The Spray Program at US$ 26 (US$ 104)

Enamel US$ 20 ($80)

Is it good for you? calm, still have more!!! Kylie has also released a palette of shades of 16 shades that range from red to brown colors in both matte and glossy. It is priced at US$ 48 (US$ 190), and it is the most expensive in the collection. Oh, and if you fall in love with she, for all products, you can take the kit, which goes for$ 320 (R$ 1.280).

For the price, the brand name of the business is the best, isn’t he? But if you’re a fan and have always dreamed of having a product in the Case, a member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, is going to be available for 24 hours free shipping to all over the world. The value is still pricey, after all, you have to pay ~dóls~, but it does help, you know? Oh, and don’t forget that you still have the taxes when the product comes into the Country… it has to do with the accounts, just to see if it’s worth it!

Case, you can send in your choice with us, okay? We are currently accepting! Lol



