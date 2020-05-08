Lady Di and the man who stole his heart, Dodi Al Fayed | AP

Dodi Al Fayedwho was the last love of Lady Di was born 15 April 1955 in Alexandria, Egypt, was raised as a muslim and spent her childhood between the homes of his family in the French Riviera and Alexandria. He was an intern in the prestigious swiss college of Le Rosey and later was accepted at the military academy british Sandhurst. Dodi was a man with a very charismatic, especially with women. He started to get known in the social circles most exclusive of London when they saw him with women, gorgeous as Brooke Shields.

He was the son of a millionaire owner of a chain of stores, british department store Harrods, their father made his fortune as a commercial intermediary between the countries of the Persian Gulf and is also owner of English club Fullha.

Dodi and his father, despite being wealthy were not well seen by the society of his country, as it was supposed that the money of his fortune was of dubious origin. In fact Dodi had a bad reputation among the people who worked for him, and on several occasions received requests from their employees, who accused them of not paying them.

Lady Di had a brief romance the tragic fate snatched. Photo: AP



Time after came the news that changed the course of the life of Dodi, as he began to leave with the public figure of the century, Lady Di. This happened when in 1997, the bride of his father invited the princess of Wales and their children to the villa Les Parc de Saint Tropez, it is worth mentioning that at that time the marriage of Diana had already finished, and was a free woman.

Lady Di and Dodi Al Fayed on the night they lost their lives. Photo: AP



Dodi and Diana barely knew each other, but it was on those vacations that you have established a romantic relationship, during the subsequent weeks, the couple returned on two occasions to make some cruises and it was precisely there where you took the first photographs after they got to know mad to the whole world.

Latest images of the Princess of Wales before you leave. AP



This tragic love story soon ended, for death overtook them together. Unfortunately the 21 of August of 1997 while they were walking in the car on the streets of Paris, they had a fatal @cc!dente when the car they were travelling in crashed into a bridge near the river Seine, a moment that was captured by the paparazzi, as I chase him to get pictures of the who was the romance of the moment.

Dodi Al Fayed was mainly known for accomplishing what no one else could and without a doubt, it was conquer to Target and give you the months happiest of his life.