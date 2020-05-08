Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child

It’s official: the baby boom among celebrities has come and the new member of the list is Lea Michele.

Meryl Streep preparing a martini on beat going to be the meme of this quarantine

According to reports, the actress expects her first child with husband, entrepreneur, Zandy Reich. “They have always wanted to be parents”, said a source close to an international environment.

Although, for the moment, nor Read, nor Zandy have confirmed the news, several media around the world ensure that the news is true and that will soon be announced to the four winds.

They are not the only celebrities who have been given the news that they will soon become parents as other personalities such as Chris Pratt, Ruper Grint (aka Ron Wisley), Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are other members who will soon add a new member to your family.