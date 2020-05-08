Leighton Meester and Adam Brody reappear on the red carpet and could not be more ideal

There are couples that we love but to which we do not see never. And when we say never, it is something literal. Proof of this are Leighton Meester and Adam Brodya marriage that we have always been happy, but of which we have pictures together that we could almost count on the fingers of one hand. Therefore, see them on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Shazam! us has caused us to die of love.

This time, Leighton has wanted to support her husband, one of the cast members of the movie. even though in the end has stolen all the limelight of the event. As well, the actress has worn a the red dress slightly glossy, with print combo of polka dots and white wings, long-sleeved puff, neckline infinite but discrete, skirt flight with a long midi very smooth, and a few peet toes in black, the same shade as the handbag. A look away from those of Blair Waldorf but great to wear this spring spring.

An appearance with the who do not return, to reaffirm that they are one of the couples most ideal of the time and that we just want to repeat them more often.

