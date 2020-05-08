Leighton Meester talks about the rumors of the return of Gossip Girl

Leighton Meester does not rule out the possibility of returning as Blair Waldorf the television…

Earlier this year, the president of the television network, The CW, spoke about a possible reboot of “Gossip Girl”; however nothing has been confirmed and there have been revealed new news about the return of the girl rear to the television.

During an interview with E! News, Leighton, who plays the iconic Queen B, talked about the reboot of GG:

“No one has asked me ever. No one has spoken to me about it, except in the interviews and always say the same thing: never say never, so I don’t know. No one has sent me that information, comes from you“ Said Leighton.

Her husband, Adam Brody, who was standing next to her, added: “Should enviármelo, examine it and will decide“.

Already 7 years that was issued the last chapter of Gossip Girl, and it would be super exciting to see what has happened with the elite of Manhattan, how would you like to return the chica indiscreta?

