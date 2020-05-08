Madonna leaves a, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for the hold. “I had to do my vocal exercises,” – Today’s

Madonna was pleased to receive two of her friends, but she left, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had to expect before you have to sign in to your dressing room. The two sisters, who are not used to having to wait, they had to wait before being able to reach out to her, after having seen their show at The Wiltern, one of the most popular theaters in the Los Angeles area. “I’m sorry, but I had to do my vocal exercises”, explained the artist.

Kim Kardashian, the wife of singer Kanye West, has been the first to praise the performance by the performer of the global successes such as “Vogue”, “Music” and “Into the groove”. “You were amazing. I loved all the outfits and changes to her. I loved it all, and to tell you the truth,” said the socialite, and businesswoman. “I love the black wig,” he added Kourtney Kardashian. “This is, in fact, that my color of hair, told of the Madonna, and to thank you for the compliments.

Part of the meeting is also available in a short video posted by the singer over the past few hours, which you can see in the following. In addition to the exchange of views on the theater tour of “Madame X full day tour, you will return tomorrow at The Wiltern, Kourtney Kardashian, recalled an episode in which don’t let the good memories of her. “She was traumatized by the Prince, who at once invited to take to the stage to dance with him,” said the socialite.

“He asked me to dance for him, but then he expelled me from the stage. I was left traumatised”, he took on Kim Kardashian. “I didn’t want to do that. In any case, at the end of [do espetáculo]I’m so exhausted I don’t feel like dancing”, took the same as Madonna, who has also had a visit from one of her younger sisters, Melanie Ciccone, who is the wife of Joe Henry, singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer who has collaborated on several occasions with the sister-in-law.