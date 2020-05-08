Mandy Moore debuts the theme ‘Save a little for yourself’

In the music video you can see Moore and his band playing in what looks like a session of a usual trial.

MEXICO CITY

The united states Mandy Moore premiered his single “Save a little for yourself”, as well as the music video, now available on digital platforms. The new release belongs to their seventh album Silver landings, which released 10 years later.

Moore, known for being one of the singers and actresses, juveniles at the end of the decade of the nineties, he disappeared for a time of the recording studios and he left his last production Amanda Leigh in 2010, however will launch on the 6th of march his new album ” Silver landings, which gave a breakthrough with the single “Save a little for yourself”.

Thom Yorke releases four songs in ‘streaming’

Sometimes writing a song feels like giving me the advice that I know that I most need, and that is often the most difficult to listen to. Makes the song is almost a mantra, something that I know I will keep learning because it’s worth repeating,” said the star of 35 years on his new song with information of the portal Udiscovermusic.

“‘Save a little for yourself’ is a kind of the other half of a love song that is not always talked about or recognize. Of course, we must open ourselves, to let the people among and to love them as much as possible, but there is that taking care of ourselves in the first place. It may not be as romantic, but it is an equally important part of the equation,” he said.

In the music video you can see Moore and his band playing in what looks like a log normal test, while alternating with tomas closed the singer in black-and-white.

***MJPR***

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.