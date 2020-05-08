Mandy Moore, girl pop in the ’90s to actress and make a great album – Tvshow – 09/03/2020

Exclusive Content Note that you are attempting to access is exclusive to subscribers Subscribe Check out our plans

That arose, as she herself recently admitted to Rolling Stone magazine, as the least successful of the generation of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Mandy Moore has maintained a career average between the performance (it has been nominated for the Emmy and the Golden Globe for the series This Is Us) and the music, although his last album was released in 2009. In SIlver Landings returns to meet with the producer at the time (Mike Viola) for a disc that, once again, to sample more adventurous than those cogeneracionales more successful.

The reference here, and it has already been said out there, it’s Fleetwood Mac, what is clear in the melodies and arrangements of songs like “Save A Little For Yourself” or “I’d Rather Lose”.

Those sounds pop combined with a folk wordy that seems straight out of the Los Angeles of the 1970s. A disc interesting with an air of vintage superagradable.