Mandy Moore he almost quit acting before ‘This is Us’

March 13 (UPI) — Mandy Moore said she almost stopped acting before being chosen for the series of NBC’s This is Us.

The singer and actress of 35 years, it said in the episode of the Thursday of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she was “rethinking everything” in his career before getting the role of Rebecca Pearson in This is Us.

Moore came to fame as a pop singer, and appeared in such films as The Princess Diaries, A Walk to Remember and Saved!. in their first years of career. Later it appeared in four pilots and failed television, which led her to audition for a program with which he felt no connection.

“I remember I walked in and I felt pretty good with hearing, and then I went out and I knew I didn’t I got it. I Thought, ‘What? How did I not get what is not wanted? This is the universe telling me that this is over for me, ” he recalled.

Moore he considered returning to his home state of Florida or go back to school before deciding to stay a while longer in Los Angeles.

“I thought: ‘perhaps it is time to return to Florida, where I’m from. Perhaps it is time to return to the school.’ I was really reconsidering everything, ” he said. “I had a little bit of patience, and after six months, This is Us came into my world.”

This is Us was a success and is now in its fourth season on NBC.

In addition to This is Us, Moore launched Silver Landings, their first album in over 10 years last week. He co-wrote the album with her husband, the musician Taylor Goldsmith, and he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that her musical home is “dream”.