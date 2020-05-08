Mandy Moore is back with the album ‘Silver Landings’

Mandy Moore released his latest album ‘Amanda Leigh’ more than a decade ago.
Mandy Moore he returned last September with the theme ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’, which was edited as a taster for their new album. It was the first song that unpublished listened by Mandy from that in 2009 released his latest album ‘Amanda Leigh’.
Half a year after the release of that song, is already available on the album return of Mandy Moore, a collection of ten songs entitled ‘Silver Landings’. The disc was recorded at full in the same study of Los Angeles under the production of Mike Viola, Taylor Goldsmith, and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley).
This is the content of the disk
01. I’d Rather Lose
02. Save A Little For Yourself
03. Fifteen
04. Tryin’ My Best Los Angeles
05. Easy Target
06. When I Wasn’t Watching
07. Forgiveness
08. Stories Reminding Myself Of Me
09. If That’s What It Takes
10. Silver Landings
Following the promotion of the album, Mandy debuted a few weeks ago the official music video of the song ‘Fifteen‘. You can view the article below: