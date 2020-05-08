Mandy Moore is back with the album ‘Silver Landings’

Mandy Moore he returned last September with the theme ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’, which was edited as a taster for their new album. It was the first song that unpublished listened by Mandy from that in 2009 released his latest album ‘Amanda Leigh’.

Half a year after the release of that song, is already available on the album return of Mandy Moore, a collection of ten songs entitled ‘Silver Landings’. The disc was recorded at full in the same study of Los Angeles under the production of Mike Viola, Taylor Goldsmith, and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley).

This is the content of the disk

01. I’d Rather Lose

02. Save A Little For Yourself

03. Fifteen

04. Tryin’ My Best Los Angeles

05. Easy Target

06. When I Wasn’t Watching

07. Forgiveness

08. Stories Reminding Myself Of Me

09. If That’s What It Takes

10. Silver Landings

Following the promotion of the album, Mandy debuted a few weeks ago the official music video of the song ‘Fifteen‘. You can view the article below: